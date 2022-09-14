FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prime Minister Hasina’s visit to India added a significant momentum to the bilateral relations: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen has said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India has added a significant momentum to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Momen made these remarks during the farewell call on by the outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami in Dhaka on Tuesday. He credited the High Commissioner for his role during the State Visits by both the President and the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh last year. Foreign Minister also appreciated the proactive role of High Commissioner Doraiswami in the joint celebration of Maitree Dibosh, Friendship Day, on 06 December last year which was celebrated in 20 selected cities including Dhaka and New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen emphasised upon a stronger regional approach for coping with the challenges brought about by the new challenges. He noted that as Bangladesh and India share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas, if both the countries can work together, it would be beneficial for the two peoples and would also contribute in bringing peace and prosperity in the region as a whole.

High Commissioner Doraiswami mentioned that the outstanding bilateral relation has turned into a remarkable one because of the ongoing collaboration and cooperation between the two countries.

Virkram Doraiswami also conveyed an invitation from the External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen for a dinner on 22 September at the sideline of the High Level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The dinner is arranged for the Foreign Ministers of the member states of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for discussing issues of common interest, including recent political and security developments, as well as partnership of like-minded nations and to share their thoughts on matters of common concern. Foreign Minister Dr. Momen accepted the invitation cordially.

