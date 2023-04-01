Prime Minister flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal & Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi. The train will cover a distance of 701 kilometres in 7 hours and 30 minutes and will run on all days except Saturday. It will have stoppages at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra.

Addressing the gathering at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi said, Vande Bharat Express train is a shining example of New India’s potential, scale and speed. He said, it also gives impetus to tourism and employment. Prime Minister said, Vande Bharat train has showcased the skill, potential and confidence of the nation. He said in the last nine years, government’s continuous efforts are on making Indian Railways as safer and most efficient railway network in the world.

Prime Minister said, Indian Railways is becoming synonymous with convenience for the common families of the country. He listed upgrades like railway station modernization, WiFi facilities on six thousand stations and CCTV on nine hundred stations in this regard. Mr. Modi highlighted the popularity of Vande Bharat among the youth and the growing demand for Vande Bharat from every corner of the country.

Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of the train for tourism in the area, as Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Bhojpur and Udayagiri caves will start getting more footfalls. He said, this will also improve the opportunities for employment, income and self-employment. Mr. Modi congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting their first Vande Bharat train. He said that the train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Bhopal and will usher in many facilities and conveniences for the professionals and youth.

During his address, Prime Minister expressed grief about the tragedy that occurred during Ram Navami in a temple in Indore and paid tributes to the departed souls and empathized with their families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those recovering from injuries during this mishap.