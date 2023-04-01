इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 11:34:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prime Minister flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal & Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi. The train will cover a distance of 701 kilometres in 7 hours and 30 minutes and will run on all days except Saturday. It will have stoppages at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra.

Addressing the gathering at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi said, Vande Bharat Express train is a shining example of New India’s potential, scale and speed. He said, it also gives impetus to tourism and employment. Prime Minister said, Vande Bharat train has showcased the skill, potential and confidence of the nation. He said in the last nine years, government’s continuous efforts are on making Indian Railways as safer and most efficient railway network in the world.

Prime Minister said, Indian Railways is becoming synonymous with convenience for the common families of the country. He listed upgrades like railway station modernization, WiFi facilities on six thousand stations and CCTV on nine hundred stations in this regard. Mr. Modi highlighted the popularity of Vande Bharat among the youth and the growing demand for Vande Bharat from every corner of the country.

Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of the train for tourism in the area, as Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Bhojpur and Udayagiri caves will start getting more footfalls. He said, this will also improve the opportunities for employment, income and self-employment. Mr. Modi congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting their first Vande Bharat train. He said that the train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Bhopal and will usher in many facilities and conveniences for the professionals and youth.

During his address, Prime Minister expressed grief about the tragedy that occurred during Ram Navami in a temple in Indore and paid tributes to the departed souls and empathized with their families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those recovering from injuries during this mishap.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شیخ پورہ کے محمد رومان اشرف نے میٹرک میں بہار میں ٹاپ کیا – Bihar Topper

اسلامیہ ہائی اسکول شیخ پورہ سے تعلق رکھنے والے محمد رومان اش ...

جامعہ محمدیہ کے ڈاکٹر نوید حسین کی ڈیزائن “سولر ریڈیشن فرنس” پیٹنٹ ہوئی

شمسی توانائی کو حرارتی توانائی میں تبدیل کرنے والا  شمسی تاب ...

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart