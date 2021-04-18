India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Price of Remdesivir injection reduced after govt's intervention

AMN

After Government’s intervention, the price of Remdesivir Injection has been reduced. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority in an office memorandum said, major Pharma companies have announced voluntary price cuts for Remdesivir Injections after Centre’s intervention to ensure it’s affordable availability.

Cadila Healthcare’s Remdac will now cost Rs. 899 instead of Rs. 2,800.

Syngene International’s RemWin will now cost Rs. 2,450 instead of Rs. 3,950. Dr Reddy’s Redyx will be available at Rs. 2, 700 instead of Rs. 5,400.

Cipla’s Cipremi will cost Rs. 3,000 instead of Rs. 4000.

Mylan Pharmaceutical’s Desrem will be available at Rs. 3,400 instead of Rs. 4,800.

Jubilant Generic’s Jubi-R will now cost Rs. 3,400 instead of Rs. 4,700.

Hetero Healthcare’s Covifor will be available at Rs. 3490 instead of Rs. 5,400

