Prez, VP, PM greet women on International Women’s Day

President Ram Nath Kovind has called upon everyone to dedicate the occasion of International Women’s Day to the honour, safety and empowerment of women and resolve that we will support them in changing every tradition and policy that hinders their progress. In his message on the International Women’s Day, Mr Kovind said, Women are an inspiration to our family, society and the nation and they are the essential base of the social structure. He said, in India too, women have made their mark in every sphere of life.

The President said, with their distinguished role in all walks of life, they have contributed significantly to the progress of the nation. He said, nevertheless, much remains to be done to further improve the socio-economic status of women in India. Mr Kovind said, we all have to work relentlessly towards women’s safety, education and independence because only by doing so, we will be able to pave the way for women, especially our daughters, to become more active, capable and empowered.

He extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the women on the occasion.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have complimented the role of women. On the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, Mr. Naidu said, International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions and achievements of women. He said, this day honours indomitable spirit, resolute determination and efforts of women and underlines their achievements. He said, a nation cannot make progress without the progress of women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, Mr Modi urged people to commit to encourage entrepreneurship among women. In a tweet, he said, the exquisite hand embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful. Prime Minister said, today he purchased one such shawl, which is been marketed by Tribes India. He said, art by the tribal communities is spectacular.

Prime Minister said India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Mr Modi said, he purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland.

Prime Minister saluted the indomitable spirit of women on the International Women’s Day. He said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation. Mr Modi said it is his Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

Women’s Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year to help forge a gender equal world, celebrate women’s achievements and their increasing visibility in every sphere of life. This day celebrates the cultural, political, economic and social achievements of women. It also highlights the extraordinary roles played by women in almost every walk of life and celebrates acts of courage and determination by ordinary women. The theme this year is – Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.