Prestigious Cannes Film Festival opens in France today; India to be the Country of Honour

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 75th Cannes Film festival 2022 opens in France today and will continue till May 28. The Film Festival is one of the highly-anticipated and most prestigious events that several artists, celebrities and fans look forward to in the entertainment industry. It will be attended by some of the industry’s finest actors.

Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is going to be a gala event as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with movie celebrities including AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor Pooja Hegde are set to walk as part of the Indian delegation.

India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market in this edition of the festival. This is the first time that this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India is celebrating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

India has been given an opportunity to pitch five selected movies at the “Goes to Cannes Section”. A Cinema Hall called the Olympia Screen has been dedicated to India on 22nd of May for screening of Unreleased Movies.

AIR Correspondent reports, This edition of the festival will also see the world premiere of R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry-The Nambi Effect. The drama film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. R. Madhavan has donned the lead role in the film apart from producing it.

Music Maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman’s directorial debut film Le Musk will also have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market’s Cannes XR programme. The 36-minute film will provide a ‘cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative’.

Other Indian films to be screened at Cannes include Marathi film Godavari, Hindi film Alpha Beta Gamma, Mishing language film Boomba Ride, Hindi and Marathi Film Dhuin and Malayalam film Tree Full of Parrots.