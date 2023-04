AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at his statue in the Parliament House this morning.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also attended the event with other dignitaries in Delhi.