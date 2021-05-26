Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 May 2021 09:31:12      انڈین آواز

President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESWK

Today is Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama on the full moon day in 563 BC in Lumbini modern day Nepal.

His birth anniversary is also known as Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak. The full moon day of May is the most important for Buddhists.

Prince Siddhartha was born at Lumbini Grove on the full moon day, he attained enlightenment under the shade of the Bodhi tree and became Gotama Buddha at Bodh Gaya and after 45 years of teaching the Truth, when he was eighty, he passed away at Kusinara on the full moon day of May.

This day is commemorated by Buddhists as a major festival in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The President today said the teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering.

He urged the people to follow the path of wisdom, compassion and service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through collective resolve and concerted efforts.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of BuddhaPurnima.

In his message, Vice President said, Lord Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood & compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe.

On this occasion, Mr. Naidu also urged everyone to commit to the path of compassion & tolerance shown by Lord Buddha.

Image

The Prime Minister remarked that the life of Gautama Buddha was about peace, harmony and co-existence.

But today, there are still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence.

He said such forces do not believe in liberal democratic principles and thus gave a call for all those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation.

The Prime Minister said Lord Buddha was the reservoir of brilliance for the entire universe.

From him we all could draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility and welfare.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi “Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of Truth and Love” the Prime Minister urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted countrymen on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today.

He said, Lord Buddha an icon of non-violence and compassion, showed the path of welfare of mankind by giving the message of peace and social harmony to the whole world with his teachings.

Mr. Shah said, life and philosophy of Lord Buddha will always inspire humankind.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted countrymen on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today.

He said, Lord Buddha an icon of non-violence and compassion, showed the path of welfare of mankind by giving the message of peace and social harmony to the whole world with his teachings.

Mr. Shah said, life and philosophy of Lord Buddha will always inspire humankind.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

Boxing; Hussmuddin loses in quarter-finals, Sumit Sangwan in first round

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin crashed out as he lost to the world champion a ...

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz