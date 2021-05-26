President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti

AMN / WEB DESWK

Today is Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama on the full moon day in 563 BC in Lumbini modern day Nepal.

His birth anniversary is also known as Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak. The full moon day of May is the most important for Buddhists.

Prince Siddhartha was born at Lumbini Grove on the full moon day, he attained enlightenment under the shade of the Bodhi tree and became Gotama Buddha at Bodh Gaya and after 45 years of teaching the Truth, when he was eighty, he passed away at Kusinara on the full moon day of May.

This day is commemorated by Buddhists as a major festival in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The President today said the teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering.

He urged the people to follow the path of wisdom, compassion and service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through collective resolve and concerted efforts.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of BuddhaPurnima.

In his message, Vice President said, Lord Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood & compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe.

On this occasion, Mr. Naidu also urged everyone to commit to the path of compassion & tolerance shown by Lord Buddha.

The Prime Minister remarked that the life of Gautama Buddha was about peace, harmony and co-existence.

But today, there are still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence.

He said such forces do not believe in liberal democratic principles and thus gave a call for all those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation.

The Prime Minister said Lord Buddha was the reservoir of brilliance for the entire universe.

From him we all could draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility and welfare.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi “Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of Truth and Love” the Prime Minister urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted countrymen on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today.

He said, Lord Buddha an icon of non-violence and compassion, showed the path of welfare of mankind by giving the message of peace and social harmony to the whole world with his teachings.

Mr. Shah said, life and philosophy of Lord Buddha will always inspire humankind.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted countrymen on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today.

He said, Lord Buddha an icon of non-violence and compassion, showed the path of welfare of mankind by giving the message of peace and social harmony to the whole world with his teachings.

Mr. Shah said, life and philosophy of Lord Buddha will always inspire humankind.