President, VP, other leaders wish Prime Minister Modi on his Birthday

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In a tweet, the President said, she wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress. She prayed to God for the good health and long life of Mr. Modi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In a tweet, Mr. Dhankar said, Mr. Modi’s transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated India to newer heights of glory. He prayed for good health and happiness of the Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur have extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life is the epitome of service and dedication. He said, Mr. Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in crores of people by giving their rights for the first time after independence. He said, New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister. He said, Mr. Modi has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to politics in the country and has given priority to the welfare of the poor. He said, blood donation is very important from the point of view of serving and protecting humanity. He requested everyone to take part in this campaign.

In his tweet, Mr. Birla prayed to God for Prime Minister’s healthy and long life. He said, under Mr. Modi’s able leadership, the country is moving towards becoming a developed nation. He said, the countrymen are also committed to accomplish this resolve with renewed confidence.

In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a strong image of India on the world stage with his energetic leadership. He said, Mr. Modi is an architect of the vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Mr. Thakur prayed to God for Mr. Modi’s good health and happy life.

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. In a letter to Mr. Modi, Dalai Lama sent him warm wishes and prayers for his good health.

He added that India has successfully met the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and today the country is better placed to address similar challenges in the future. He added that the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology.