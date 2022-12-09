President Vladimir Putin warns Russia will continue to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will continue to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. During a ceremony at the Kremlin, Mr. Putin described the attacks on Ukraine’s vital infrastructure as a response to the October blast. The Blast struck a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula and which Moscow blames on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine’s shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Pope Francis broke down and cried yesterday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer at Rome’s Spanish Steps. The pope’s voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds while his head trembled. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.