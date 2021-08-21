FreeCurrencyRates.com

President, Vice President, PM greet people on ‘Onam’

Published On: By

AMN

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted people on the occasion of Onam. In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, this festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature. He said, this festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society.

The President called upon everyone to resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of the country. In his message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season in various parts of the country and is an occasion to celebrate the vitality and abundance of nature. He said, as an ancient festival of Kerala, Onam honours the memory of legendary king Mahabali.

The Vice President said, the colorful festival of flowers is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the Onasadya. He urged fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols. Mr Naidu hoped that the festival will usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to people on the occasion of Onam.
In a tweet, Mr Modi said, it is a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. He prayed for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.

خبرنامہ

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

