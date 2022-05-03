President, Vice President, PM greet people on Eid

Staff Reporter

President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other leaders have extend greeting to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Indian Subcontinent today. yesterday was the last day of holy fasting month of Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of fasting month.

In Gulf countries, Eid was celebrated on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Extending his best wishes, the President said, during the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends. He said, special importance is given to the distribution of food and food grains among the poor on this occasion. Mr Kovind said, this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. He urged the people to rededicate to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Extending his heartiest greetings to the people, Mr. Naidu said, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the almighty. He expressed his hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love, and mutual respect. He wished that the pious and noble ideal associated with Eid-ul-Fitr will enrich people’s lives with peace, harmony, and happiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr. In a tweet, Mr Modi hoped that this auspicious occasion will enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the society. He also wished for everyone’s good health and prosperity.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted the people on the eve of Id’ul-Fitr. In his message, Shri Birla said, “ Eid Mubarak! May this joyous festival encourage social unity and peace in society. On this day we share happiness with all, and pray for joy and prosperity for all.”