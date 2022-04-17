President, Vice President greet people on eve of Easter

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people of the nation, especially from Christian community, living in India and abroad on the eve of Easter.

In a message on Saturday, Mr. Kovind said, Easter inspires all people to follow the path of love, sacrifice and forgiveness. He urged people to learn from the life of Jesus Christ and work together for the betterment of entire humanity. The President wished that this festival would re-instil the sense of unity among people and reinforce their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Easter reminds the people that love is stronger than hatred and that virtue will always win over evil. He urged the people to celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. The Vice President expressed hope that this day will bring peace and harmony in the lives of all.