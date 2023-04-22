इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 07:59:04      انڈین آواز
President V-P, PM greets people on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Staff Reporter

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In her message the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony. This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society.

On this occasion, let take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society”.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended greetings and good wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a tweet, he said, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious occasion to come together for celebration and to share our happiness with one another. He said, as we mark this day with joy and gratitude, we should remember the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that are at the heart of this festival. The Vice President appealed to the people to continue to build bridges of solidarity and rededicate themselves to the service of humanity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a tweet, Mr. Modi hoped that the spirit of harmony and compassion will be furthered in society on the occasion. He also prayed for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, Mr. Birla wished everyone a joyous celebration filled with love, prosperity, and harmony. Terming Eid as the festival of brotherhood and joy, he hoped that it will remove all the obstacles from everyone’s life. The Speaker also urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the welfare of those who are less fortunate on this auspicious day.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کی مبارکباد دی ہے۔

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کیمبا ...

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

