President, V-P, PM extend greetings on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya & Tripura

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings on the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. In a message, President Murmu said that the rich culture, natural beauty and abiding traditions of these States enrich the nation’s diversity. She added that the people of the States are known for their talent and spontaneity.

On the occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also lauded the people of these States for their remarkable contributions to national development and wished for their prosperous future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greeting to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their statehood day. In a message, Mr Modi said, Tripura has witnessed a great growth trajectory in the last five years. He wished for this trend to continue. The Prime Minister said, Meghalaya is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports and its people have excelled in diverse fields. He also prayed for the aspirations of the people of Manipur to be fulfilled and for the State to keep strengthening India’s growth trajectory.