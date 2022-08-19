President, V-P greet citizens on Janmashtami

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In a message, Ms Murmu said that Lord Krishna’s life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue.

She said, Lord Krishna, propagated the concept of ‘Nishkam Karma’ and enlightened the people about the attainment of ultimate truth through the Path of ‘Dharma’. The president expressed that this festival inspires people to follow the path of virtue in thought, words and action.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also greeted people on the eve of Janmashtami.

In his message, he said, Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is of great spiritual significance for the devout. It reaffirms our faith in the victory of Dharma (righteousness) over Adharma’ (evil).

Mr Dhankhar said, Shri Krishna is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness. His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.

Vice President hoped that this Janmashtami will bring peace, harmony and happiness in everyone lives.