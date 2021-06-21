President says, India’s vision to bring mind and body together to achieve holistic health has benefited millions

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. In his message, the President said the vision of India’s ancient seers of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. He termed Yoga as one of India’s great gifts to the world saying it can be especially helpful during Covid-19.

The President also did Yoga in the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performed yoga in Delhi with his wife to mark the International Day Of Yoga. In his message, Mr Naidu appealed to people to make Yoga a part of daily life.