President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of Senior Doctors. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Mr. Kovind’s health. Mr. Singh also prayed for his well-being and speedy recovery. The Minister congratulated the team of doctors for the successful operation.

Last week, the President had visited Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital following chest discomfort. Later, he was shifted to the AIIMS as post investigation, doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.