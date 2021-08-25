FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Ram Nath Kovind to embark on 4-day visit to Uttar Pradesh

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh beginning tomorrow. The President will grace the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow tomorrow. On Friday, he will unveil a statue of Dr Sampurnanand, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and inaugurate an Auditorium at the Capt. Manoj Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow. On the same day, he will also grace the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

On 28th August, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Mahavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur.

On 29th August, the President will visit Ayodhya by train from Lucknow where he will launch various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the State Government including renovation and construction of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan and development of Nagar Bus Stand and Ayodhya Dham. Before concluding his visit to Ayodhya, he will visit the construction site of Shri Ram Temple and perform Pooja.

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

