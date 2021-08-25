President Ram Nath Kovind to begin four day long visit to UP from Thursday

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a four day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Thursday.

On 26th August, the President will grace the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

On 27th August, he will unveil a statue of Dr Sampurnanand, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate an Auditorium at the Capt. Manoj Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow.

On the same day, he will also grace the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

On 28th August, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Mahavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur.

On 29th August, the President will visit Ayodhya by train from Lucknow where he will launch various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the State Governemnt including renovation and construction of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan and development of Nagar Bus Stand and Ayodhya Dham.

Before concluding his visit to Ayodhya, he will visit the construction site of Shri Ram Temple and perform Pooja.