AMN/ WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind today reached Amsterdam on a three-day tour of the Netherlands. After a ceremonial welcome at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, the President proceeded to the Royal Palace.

President Kovind later visited the Keukenhof Tulip Garden where a newly-breed tulip was named ‘Maitryee’ by the First Lady of India Savita Kovind. This was to honour the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Dutch State along with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav