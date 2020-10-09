Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan passes away
President, PM, other political leaders pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have paid their last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. Mr Kovind visited the residence of the departed leader this morning to pay tributes. Prime Minister Mr Modi also visited the residence and met family members of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP President J. P. Nadda and other senior leaders also paid their respects to the departed leader.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has also condoled the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP President J. P. Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, D. Raja of CPI, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders reached his residence and paid their respects to the departed leader.

Earlier, the mortal remains of LJP leader was brought to his residence in the National Capital. In the afternoon, the remains will be flown to Patna and will be kept at LJP’s office there.

The cremation will take place in Patna tomorrow.

The LJP leader passed away on day at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 74.

A state funeral will also be accorded to him.

Home Ministry has announced that the National Flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all States and Union Territories today as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

On the day of the funeral, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at the place where the funeral will take place.

The Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was elected to Lok Sabha eight times and also held the record of winning his constituency, Hajipur in Bihar with the highest margin for several years.

