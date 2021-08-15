Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
First Nasal COVID vaccine gets regulatory approval for 2nd, 3rd phase trials
Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2021 01:35:07      انڈین آواز

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (August 14, 2021). The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.  

While interacting with the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said that the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation. This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in Olympic so far. Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports, he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents. 

The President said that India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential. Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting career. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come. 

The President congratulated the entire Indian Contingent for their excellent efforts. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz