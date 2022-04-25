FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2022 10:55:06      انڈین آواز

President of European Commission calls on President Kovind

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

The President of European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen today called on the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming the European Commission President to India, the President said that India and the European Union are two most vibrant democracies, two of the largest open market economies and pluralistic societies. He said that India and European Union share a common perspective on many regional and global issues, including a shared commitment to promoting an international rule based order based on reformed and effective multilateralism.

The Strategic Partnership that India and EU share is one of the most important relationships for the upcoming decade and strengthening this relationship is a priority for India as it is for the EU. In areas such as climate action, clean energy, sustainable growth, digital transformation and Research & Innovation, the EU will remain an important partner for achieving India’s high ambition in these areas.

Speaking about trade and investment between India and EU, the President pointed that EU is India’s largest trading partner in goods and also one of the most important sources of Foreign Direct Investment. He said that an India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock the full potential of India-EU economic relations. He stressed that as free-market economies, and world’s largest democracies, it is important for like-minded countries like India and the EU to deepen its economic engagement.

The President said that apart from deepening our economic relations, it is important for India and EU to engage in strategic and geo-political avenues such as in the Indo-Pacific. We look forward to the EU and its Member States joining the pillars of the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative. India believes that a more “Strategic EU” in the Indo-Pacific region would contribute to the region’s stability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart