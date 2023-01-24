President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to be Chief Guest at Republic Day Celebrations

AMN

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will arrive in New Delhi today, January 24, on a three-day visit to India.

President Sisi will be the Chief Guest on India’s 74th Republic Day. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials. This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on Republic Day. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

The Egyptian President previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India Africa Forum Summit and in September 2016 on a State Visit. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has also been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

President Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary in the evening.

The visiting dignitary will have a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on President Sisi. The visiting dignitary will also interact with the Indian Business community at a business event during his visit.

India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilizational, cultural, and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The two countries work closely at multilateral and international platforms. Bilateral trade between India and Egypt achieved a record high of 7.26 billion dollars in 2021-22.

The trade was fairly balanced, with 3.74 billion Indian exports to Egypt and 3.52 billion imports from Egypt to India. More than 50 Indian companies have invested around 3.15 billion dollars in diverse sectors of the Egyptian economy, including chemicals, energy, textile, garment, agri-business, and retail.