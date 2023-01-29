इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2023 12:06:24      انڈین آواز
President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi on visit to India

AMN / WEB DESK

President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi arrived in New Delhi today on a three-day visit to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed UNGA Presidency in September last year. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that this is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with.

During the visit, Mr. Korosi will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. He has outlined a few priorities for his UNGA Presidency. These include standing firm on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter and making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation. Enhancing the role of science in decision-making, and increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world are some of his other priorities.

Given Mr. Korosi’s strong interest in India’s expertise in water management and experience in Sustainable Development Goals, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. The visiting dignitary will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN” tomorrow.

The UNGA President will also witness the “Beating the Retreat Ceremony” today. He will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat tomorrow on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

This visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. It would help reinforce India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G-20 Presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South.

