President Murmu praises girl students of Gondwana University

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today hailed the commendable performance of girl students of Gondwana University and called it an important step in the direction of women’s empowerment.

Addressing the 10th convocation of Gondwana University today, the President expressed hope that other girl students will get inspiration from the large number of girls graduating and winning gold medals at the convocation. About 45% of the graduates and more than 61% of the gold medalists were girl students in today’s convocation.

The President expressed satisfaction that Gondwana University is working for the development and protection of forest resources, mineral resources, the art of tribal community, local art, and culture in this area. She underlined that the Gondwana University is providing new opportunities to students from tribal and underprivileged groups through education. A large number of tribal students are studying in Gondwana University, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and around 3,200 tribal students graduated in the convocation ceremony held today.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and University Vice Chancellor Dr. Prashant Bokare were present.

Addressing the convocation, the President noted that courses like bamboo craft, and forest management have been started at Gondwana University to promote experiential learning and a tribal research center is also functioning in this university.

She said that this is her first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the office of the President, and the first program during this visit is the convocation ceremony related to the youth. The President informed that she has been communicating with the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) from time to time, and last month she invited the members of this tribal community at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The lifestyle of these tribal groups living in a harmonious relationship with nature is amazing. The President appealed to all countrymen to learn from them.

The President said that tribal majority districts have been declared inspirational districts, and it is necessary to make collective efforts for the development of such districts. While mentioning that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are holding the post of Guardian Minister of a district like Gadchiroli, the president expressed belief that this district will not be left behind but will remain at the leading position. On this occasion, the President also laid the foundation stone of the administrative building of Gondwana University at Allapally in a virtual manner.