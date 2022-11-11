FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2022 02:46:32      انڈین آواز

President Murmu Launches Various Educational Projects in Odisha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PAYS NOSTALGIC VISIT TO HER SCHOOL AND HOSTEL

Image

AMN / BHUBANESWAR

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu today launched various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, here. These include engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Odia language; glossary of the technical terms in Odia language, developed by Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT); and e-KUMBH (Knowledge Unleashed in Multiple Bharatiya Languages) portal.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to launch these important initiatives of the Union Ministry of Education. These are commendable steps in the direction of making education accessible to all. It has been observed that many students face difficulty in understanding technical education in English. That is why under the National Education Policy-2020, the government has taken steps to provide technical education in the regional languages.

The President said that there is no doubt that mother tongue helps intellectual development in students. She expressed confidence that learning in mother tongue would develop creative thinking and analytical skills among students and it would also provide equal opportunities to urban and rural students. She noted that earlier technical education in regional languages used to face hurdles due to non-availability of textbooks in vernacular languages. She appreciated AICTE for its efforts in removing this hurdle.

The President said that education is a tool for empowerment. We must ensure that each and every child in our country has access to education at every level. We have to do our best to make the education available to all without any discrimination. Language should be an enabling factor not a hindrance for educating the students. The introduction of learning in regional and local languages ​​would go a long way towards building a well-educated, aware and vibrant society.

The President said that Odia is an ancient and rich language. It has a distinct literary tradition and rich vocabulary. Therefore, there would be no difficulty in getting technical education in Odia language. She said that all Indian languages ​​have more or less the same potential. She was happy to note that under the National Education Policy-2020, equal importance is being given to all Indian languages. She said that it has ushered in a new era in the field of Indian languages.

Image
It was a nostalgic moment today when I visited my alma mater Government Girls High School and Kuntalakumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel in Bhubaneswar. The visit brought back many fond memories of my student life; Prez

Earlier in the day, the President visited Tapoban High School. After this, she paid a visit to her alma mater Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II where she had stayed during her School time. The President interacted with students, teachers, alumni and inmates of the hostel.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Afshan survives mid round hiccups to maintains lead after second round of as 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 10 November: :  Jaipur based Afshan Fatima survived the middle of th ...

T-20 World Cup: England beats India by 10 wickets, enters the final 

In  T20 Cricket World Cup, England today entered the final defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-f ...

T-20 World Cup: India lock horns with England in Semi-final

England WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD INDIA1st Inns168 - 6RR: 8.4 India lock horns with England in t ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart