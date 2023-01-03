President Murmu inaugurates Samvidhan Udyan in Jaipur; calls Indian constitution a vibrant scripture

AMN / JAIPUR

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur today on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. She inaugurated Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. President Murmu will also inaugurate the Transmission System for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for one thousand Mega Watt Bikaner Solar Power Project virtually. She will also grace the launch of a National Campaign on ‘RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’, organized by Brahma Kumaris.

Tomorrow, the President will grace the inauguration of 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan.