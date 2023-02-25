President Murmu expresses grief over demise of former President Pratibha Patil’s husband

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the demise of former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil’s husband, Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat. In her condolence message, the president said, sad to learn that Dr Devisingh Shekhawat is no more.

The president said, Dr. Shekhawat was an educationist with a political career and will be remembered for his contribution to people’s cause. The president extended her condolences to the bereaved family. Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat died at the age of 89 at KEM Hospital in Pune yesterday.