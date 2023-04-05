इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 12:08:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Murmu confers Padma Awards in second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred 55 Padma Awards for the year 2023, at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. She presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Vibhushan was given to ORS pioneer Dr Dilip Mahalanabis and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.

The President presented Padma Bhushan to philanthropist Sudha Murthy, theoretical physicist Prof Deepak Dhar, Kannada author Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji. Legendary singer Vani Jairam was given Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Image

President Murmu also conferred Padma Shri awards on Music composer MM Keeravani, Pithora painter Paresh Rathwa, Water Conservationist Umashankar Pandey, Sambalpuri Folk Singer Krishna Patel, Mathematician Sujatha Ramdorai, Educator Anand Kumar, actress Raveena Tandon and Medicinal plant farmer Pataet Kumar Sahu among others. Social worker Gajanan Jagannath Mane who has devoted his life to the rehabilitation of leprosy-affected people and Ajay Kumar Mandavi who is actively involved in rehabilitating former Maoists through Wood Carving Art were given Padma Shri. 

Image



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the 22nd of last month, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 54 Padma Awards for the year 2023, at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart