President Murmu calls upon people to imbibe knowledge of Bhagavad Gita

President Droupadi Murmu today called upon netizens to imbibe the knowledge of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in life.

She was addressing the International Gita Seminar organised as a part of the International Gita Festival-2022 at Kurukshetra University today.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Nepal Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

She said that when all countrymen are celebrating Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav, the heroes of the freedom struggle are being remembered. President Murmu said, the freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi used to take guidance from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Praising the efforts of the Haryana Government to make the holy scripture popular in foreign countries, She said that the Gita and Yog Shastra are gifts to the whole of humanity from Mother India.

The President also praised the Haryana government for tremendous development in various fields and steps are taken for the upliftment of all sections of h the society.

She also virtually inaugurated the e-ticketing system in Haryana transport/ National Common e-mobility Card and Nirogi Haryana Scheme. The President also handed over two Nirogi Haryana Cards to two beneficiaries from Kurukshetra 60 year old Naseeb Singh and 3 years old Moksh. She also virtually laid the foundation stone of Sirsa medical college to be built at cost of 950 crore rupees.

Prior to the event, President Murmu performed Gita pujan and offered prayers in Gita Yagya. She also inaugurated the State Exhibition, Haryana Pavilion, and Shilp Udhyan.

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana.