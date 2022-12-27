President Murmu asks police officials to remove fear among people

The criminals should tremble with fear at the very thought of the police. But, at the same time, the common citizen should look at the police as a friend and saviour.

When the police force commands trust of the people, it enhances the image of the government. The police will command respect and trust only when the entire force under you, to the last constable, displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty, says President

By Andalib Akhter

President Droupadi Murmu today asked the Officer Trainees of the Indian Police Service to end fear among people about the police.

Addressing the probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, She said apart from the security aspects, the police officials should also take an active part in community building exercises and thus, remove the fear amongst the common public.

The President also acknowledged that yeomen service being carried out by police officials across the country. The President mentioned that the police are deployed to any arising challenges in society and also solve many issues which others can not do.

The President expressed happiness to see a large number of women as officer trainees. She compared it to the earlier times when women would not even think of joining the Police force. She congratulated the young women and their parents for opting for such a tough job of policing.

The President said that police forces have to be partners in progress of the country and transformation of the society. Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India’s achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion. Inclusion means – inclusion of that last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns.

She advised them to be sensitive to the plight of the voiceless. She said that Police officers have to ensure that an illiterate poor man living in a remote corner of the country, gets sympathetic support at the local police post. The criminals should tremble with fear at the very thought of the police. But, at the same time, the common citizen should look at the police as a friend and saviour.