President Murmu arrives in Shimla on her maiden visit to Himachal Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu reached Shimla today on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. It is her first official visit to the state after becoming the President.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other dignitaries accorded the President a grand welcome on her arrival at Kalyani helipad. On the occasion, she was given a guard of honour.



During the visit, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas Retreat in Mashobra. A civic reception will be held in her honour at Raj Bhavan in Shimla this evening. The President will also inaugurate newly-developed Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will attend the 26th Convocation of the State University Shimla as the chief guest tomorrow, and present medals to meritorious students.



She will also interact with officer trainees of Indian Audit & Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla. The President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. Later, she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas. President Murmu will also open the historical estate Presidential retreat for public viewing.