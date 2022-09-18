FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2022 07:43:58      انڈین آواز

President Murmu arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth-II’s funeral

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LONDON

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrivced here this morning to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on 8th of this month.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of the Queen.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12th of September to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on 11th of September.

External Affairs Ministry said that in the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 Shane Bond named Head Coach of MI Emirates 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Shane Bond on Saturday was appointed Head Coach for MI Emirates, in addition to his ...

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals

AMN Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia on Saturday lost his quarter-final bout to world number 32 Jo ...

Golf: Om Prakash Chouhan pips favourite Abhijit to win Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Jaipur, 17 September; Mhow based Om Prakash Chouhan piped favourite Abhijit Singh Chadha ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart