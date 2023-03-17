इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:42:09      انڈین آواز
President Murmu appreciates contribution of Keralites in overall development of the country

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu said that every segment of the social fabric of Kerala has shining ideals of women empowerment in different periods of the history.

Addressing at the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram as part of her maiden visit to the state, the President said that the sex-ratio in Kerala is by far the best in the country and Kerala also has the highest literacy rate including women’s literacy.

On the parameters of promoting maternal health and preventing infant mortality, Kerala’s performance is the best in the country, added the President.

President Murmu launched Rachna, the 25-year chronicle of the Kudumbashree mission that tells the contemporary stories of women in Kerala at the event.

The President said that the Kudumbashree Mission has become one of the largest women’s self-help networks in the world and remembered the vision and sensitivity of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had launched Kudumbashree in 1998.

The President also inaugurated the Unnathi scheme for the comprehensive development of scheduled tribe citizens and received first batch of technical engineering and diploma books translated to Malayalam in line with the National Education Policy.

President Murmu appreciated the contribution of Keralites in the overall development of the country and enhancing its image in the world.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries attended the event. Earlier today, the President visited Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam.

On the second day of her visit to the state, President Murmu will attend a banquet dinner hosted by Governor of Kerala, this evening. Tomorrow, the President will visit Kanyakumari and later leave for Lakshadweep.

