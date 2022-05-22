FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 May 2022 05:52:59      انڈین آواز

President Kovind’s visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent & Grenadines was historic: MEA

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Union Ministry of External Affairs has termed President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent and Grenadines as historic.

Briefing the media, Secretary (East) in the MEA, Saurabh Kumar said that the warm reception accorded to the President in both the Caribbean nations shows our deep connection with the two island nations.

Secretary also said that Prime Ministers of both nations appreciated that India has reached out to them despite India being a big nation. He made special reference to the vaccine provided by India to these nations during covid pandemic.

Prime ministers of both the nations also appreciated India’s independent position in various multilateral fora and convergence of interests in building a representative and fair world order.

