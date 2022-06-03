President Kovind visits his native village with PM Modi

PM says empowerment of villages is top priority of govt

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that development of villages is his government’s priority. Many schemes have been launched for this purpose and many facilities are now reaching to the villages. Addressing a gathering at Paraunkh village the native village of President Ram Nath Kovind in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister appealed people to contribute in building and maintaining the Amrit Sarovars and asked them to adopt natural farming in maximum numbers. He said that collective effort of everyone will turn the dream of Atmnirbhar India into reality. Prime Minister said our villages have the most potential and labour force, and the highest dedication. That’s why empowerment of villages of India is one of the top priorities of our government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Paraukh- Kanpur Dehat this afternoon. The president is on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today and on first day of his tour he visited his native village. Prime Minister along with President attended ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar program’ organised under series of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Paraunkh.

Speaking on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that soul of the country resides in villages and village lives in our soul. Prime Minister said that his government is working for providing facilities to the farmers, to increase their income and hundred percent strengthening of villages, which was dream of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Cornering opposition parties over nepotism, Prime Minister said that the forces who are involved in parivarvad are uniting against him. He said that he wants a strong opposition in the country.

Addressing the gathering President Ram Nath Kovind thanked the Prime Minister for coming to his native village. CM of Utter Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said that the arrival of both President and PM at this village is a historic moment. He said that Paraunkh village has become digital village and a lot of development works have been done in this village.

Prime minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome at Paraunkh the native village of President Ram Nath Kovid. PM accompanied with President Ram Nath Kovind visited Pathri Mata Mandir first. Prime Minister termed this temple as confluence of Devbhakti and Deshbhakti. PM and president interacted with the children present there at the temple premises. Thereafter they paid floral tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar and later visited Milan Kendra.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Prime Minister also interacted with women of self-help groups who use this place for their activities also. The President met his old friends and family members during his stay in his village.