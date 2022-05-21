President Kovind leaves for New Delhi after visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind has left for New Delhi after completing his visit to the island nations of Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines in the Caribbean region. During the visit, president addressed the parliaments of the two nations. He also witnessed the signing of MoUs with the two island states.

Mr Kovind was on a state visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines. The visit was significant as this was the first state visit by an Indian President to these Caribbean nations. Both the island nations share a cultural and historical bond with India.

President interacted with Indian community present there. As a recognition of the shared love of cricket between India and island nations 8 cricket, kits were also handed over by the president for aspiring young cricket players. The Sandalwood saplings planted in the two countries by President Kovind will keep enriching the relations with their fragrance.