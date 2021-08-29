President Kovind inaugurates Ramayana conclave in Ayodhya

AMN / AYODHYA

President of India Ram Nath Kovind today said that the values of Indian tradition and culture are contained in holy Ramayana and the human values implied in Ramayana will always be relevant for the world. He said that Rama belongs to everyone and he is in everyone. He was speaking at the inauguration of Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the inauguration function, the President said that Ramayana not just tells about the ways to economic prosperity but also the ways to lead the humanity. It also tells how humans should behave with others and tells the relationship between Rulers and the common people also.

The President also said that, Ayodhya and Ramayana provide cultural power to our relationship with other countries. Talking about the temple town, the President said that there is no Ayodhya without Rama that is why this place is called Ayodhya because Ayodhya means with whom no one can fight.

President said that in this Covid era, our ancient prayer has become relevant which says that all become prosperous and disease free.

On the occasion Governor of the state Anandiben Patel said that the Ayodhya city is being developed by the state government which will attract a number of tourists from all over the world. She said that PM Narendra Modi also wants the development of the temple town on the lines of Varanasi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the historic moment of the commencement of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya began on 5 August last year after a struggle of 5 Decades and his government is working for the grand development of the city.

Union Minister of state for Railways Darshana Jardosh also graced the occasion.

The President is on a 4 day visit to the state and on the last day of his visit he reached Ayodhya in a special Presidential train this afternoon.

President also launched many development projects for tourism in Ayodhya along with inaugurating the Rama enclave.

With the arrival of the Special presidential train at beautifully decorated Ayodhya railway station President Ram Nath Kovind become the first Indian President to visit the temple town. He Inaugurated the Ramayana conclave which started from today and will continue till 1st November this year in different parts of state.

The 65 days long conclave will be organised in Gorakhpur, Baliya, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Chitrkoot, Lalitpur, shringverpur bithoor, Bijnor, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura, garhmukteshwar, Saharanpur and Lucknow cities. Ramayana conclave will have special experts and Katha vachaks who will narrate and discuss the various events of the holy Ramayana. Many cultural programs in different dialects will also be organised during the conclave in evening