President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

AMN / AHMEDABAD
President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the newly constructed world’s largest Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to be named as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. President Kovind also laid the foundation stone of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave at newly-built Cricket Stadium.
On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the newly constructed stadium will be known as the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.
He said, Ahmedabad has become the world class sports hub with infrastructure that can host any international sports event with a short notice. He said that Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera, Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and another sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad will be the part of this sports infrastructure.