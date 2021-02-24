Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
President Kovind attends convocation ceremony of central university of Gujarat

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the people of Gujarat have made their unique identity by their global vision and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of Central University of Gujarat at Gandhinagar last evening, he said that the students of other states studying in Gujarat should learn and adopt the culture of self-employment and entrepreneurship from the people of Gujarat.

Mr Kovind said, all students should take the oath to make India – the best country in the world by the year 2047. He said, our country will celebrate the centenary of our historic freedom in 2047 and the present generation of the students will be lucky to witness it.

In all, 73 Ph.D. and 26 M.Phil. scholars, 121 post-graduate and 24 under-graduate students were conferred the degrees during the convocation ceremony. Twenty-one meritorious students were also awarded medals during the function.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokharial and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel were present on this occasion along with other dignitaries.

