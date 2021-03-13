President Kovind arrives in Varanasi on 3-day visit to Purvanchal

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Varanasi on a three-day visit to Purvanchal. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the President at the airport.

During the visit, the President will pay obeisance at Baba Vishwanath Temple and is scheduled to take part in Ganga Aarti this evening at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi. Besides programmes at Varanasi, President will also participate in several programs in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts.

AIR correspondent reports, no sooner Aarti Lamps were lit on , the whole atmosphere at Dashashwamegh Ghat reverberated with ‘Har Har Mahadev ‘ ,and chanting of vaidic Mantras. It is For the first time that the President RamNath Kovind was present in the world famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Kashi this evening.

The special Maha Aarti of Maa Ganga was performed by 9 Archakas. The grandiosity of program was multifold by 18 Kanyas participated in the form of Riddhi Siddhi. Dashashwamegh Ghat is richly decorated with flowers, garlands and illuminated by lamps. The bird eye view here was undescribable and look like unworldly. Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also witnessed the spiritual evening.