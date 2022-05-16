President Kovind arrives in Kingston on visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines

AMN / WEB DESK

In his first leg of the visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines, President Ram Nath Kovind landed in Kingston, the capital city of Jamaica, today at 2:30 am. He was received by the Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.

On his arrival, the president was accorded a ceremonial reception starting with a 21 Gun salute following which he was escorted by the guard of honor. The Prime minister of Jamaica along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. After the ceremonial reception, President Kovind departed for the hotel.

At the hotel, the Indian community welcomed the president with great joy and enthusiasm.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a state visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these Caribbean nations.

The President will be in Jamaica till 18th of this month where he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor-General of Jamaica. He will also meet Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and other dignitaries. During the visit, the President will address the Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament.

The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica.

The first-ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India’s high-level engagement in the Caribbean region. Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitiya countries with a strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India. The warm reception accorded to President Kovind signifies the strong bond that connects the two nations.