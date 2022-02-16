FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Kovind accepts credentials from four envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted credentials from four envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They are High Commissioner of Tanzania Ms. Anisa K. Mbega, Ambassador of Djibouti Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of Serbia Mr. Sinisa Pavic and Ambassador of North Macedonia Mr. Slobodan Uzunov.

Following the presentation of credentials, Mr Kovind interacted with the envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them.  The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the High Commissioner and the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships.  Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

