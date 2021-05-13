President Joe Biden speaks to Israel PM on Israel-Palestine conflict

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Palestine conflict. President Biden said he hopes that the hostilities will come to a conclusion.

Speaking to the media at the White House, President Biden said he had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel and he feels that this will come to a conclusion, sooner than later. He added that Israel had a right to defend itself when thousands of rockets are flying into their territory.

The US President spoke on the issue for the first time since the violence erupted this week. According to the White House, in a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Mr Biden condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups. President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting the civilians.

According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, the death toll rose to 65 Palestinians. According to the Times of Israel, the death toll has reached 7 in Israel.