President EUCCC, Joerg Wuttke terms “Zero-COVID” policy of China a disaster

AMN/ WEB DESK

President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC), Joerg Wuttke in an exclusive interview with Prasar Bharati Beijing has said that the “Zero-COVID” policy of China is a disaster. He said, rather than repeated lockdowns and mass testing which are damaging China’s demand structure, the country should focus more on increasing the vaccination of elderly people which is not picking up.

Mr. Wuttke said that China may continue its Zero Covid policy even after the 20th party congress as there is no exit policy from it, unless the rising ‘unemployment’ among youth which experts say is 30% in urban areas, forces the Chinese government to rethink it.

