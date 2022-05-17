President Emmanuel Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France’s new Prime Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Elisabeth Borne as the country’s new Prime Minister. Borne, 61, is a former Minister of transport, ecology and labour. She is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson (1991-1992) under President Francois Mitterrand.

Borne succeeds Jean Castex, who had led the French cabinet since July 2020 and resigned earlier yesterday. A long-time member of the Socialist Party (PS), Borne voted for Macron in the 2017 presidential election and later joined the centrist La Republique en Marche party.