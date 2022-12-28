AMN

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts of Telangana today. The President, who is on southern Sojourn in Bollaram, will be visiting Sri Sita Ramaswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam and World Famous Ramappa temple at Mulugu today. She will inaugurate Smmakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan at Bhadrachalam this morning. She will be virtually inaugurating two Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. The President will also be laying the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple under PRASAD scheme of the Union Tourism ministry.