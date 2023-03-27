President Droupadi Murmu to take on a 2-day visit to West Bengal from tomorrow

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu on a two-day visit to West Bengal from tomorrow. The President will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Subsequently, she will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari – Rabindranath Tagore’s House to pay tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

On the same evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

On 28th March, the President will visit Belur Math. She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata. Later, the President will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati.