President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festival

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festival to be held in Mysuru from September 26 to October 5.

He said that the Government has received a letter from the President accepting its invitation to inaugurate the World famous Dasara festivities on September 26th.

The President will offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills on that day to mark the inauguration of a 10 days festival.

The Chief Minister further informed that Dasara will be celebrated at a grand scale this year. He said that they were happy to receive the President’s acceptance letter to inaugurate Dasara this year.